ZkLink Launches Layer3 Network Nexus To Connect Ethereum ZK Rollup Solutions

According to Foresight News, zkLink, a multi-chain transaction infrastructure based on zero-knowledge proofs, has launched its Layer3 network Nexus. The platform aims to connect various general zero-knowledge (ZK) Ethereum Rollup solutions, including zkSync, Starknet, and Polygon zkEVM. Nexus will only select one Layer2 network to perform the zk-SNARK verification process, which has a lower cost compared to executing verification directly on the Ethereum mainnet. This allows tokens to easily move between zkLink Rollups, and DeFi applications, including DEX and NFT markets, will be able to minimize liquidity fragmentation when sending transactions between different blockchains.

