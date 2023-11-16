copy link
create picture
more
Sui Network Launches New Round of Academic Research Awards
Binance News
2023-11-16 01:08
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Sui Network has initiated a new round of applications for the Sui Academic Research Awards, with a deadline of January 4, 2024. The awards cover various fields, including technology, finance, and economics, and the designated allocation for this round will reach $250,000. The previous round selected nine projects, mainly involving token economics, smart contract mechanisms, and cross-chain gaming, with a grant amount of $225,000.
View full text