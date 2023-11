Sui Network Launches New Round of Academic Research Awards

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Sui Network has initiated a new round of applications for the Sui Academic Research Awards, with a deadline of January 4, 2024. The awards cover various fields, including technology, finance, and economics, and the designated allocation for this round will reach $250,000. The previous round selected nine projects, mainly involving token economics, smart contract mechanisms, and cross-chain gaming, with a grant amount of $225,000.