Sui Network Launches New Round of Academic Research Awards

According to Foresight News, Sui Network has initiated a new round of applications for the Sui Academic Research Awards, with a deadline of January 4, 2024. The awards cover various fields, including technology, finance, and economics, and the designated allocation for this round will reach $250,000. The previous round selected nine projects, mainly involving token economics, smart contract mechanisms, and cross-chain gaming, with a grant amount of $225,000.

View full text