Polygon Distributes 217 Million MATIC Tokens to 70 Addresses
2023-11-16 01:02
According to Foresight News, Twitter user Yujin has reported that Polygon: Ecosystem Growth has distributed a total of 217 million MATIC tokens (worth approximately $200 million) to 70 addresses in the past 12 hours. Most of these addresses had received an equal amount of MATIC from Polygon: Ecosystem Growth one year ago. This distribution of tokens highlights the growth and development of the Polygon ecosystem. The platform aims to provide scalable and secure solutions for Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks. The recent distribution of MATIC tokens to these addresses indicates continued support and investment in the ecosystem's expansion.
