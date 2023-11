Elon Musk Announces Early Testing Phase for xAI Project Grok's API Access

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Elon Musk recently announced that the artificial intelligence project xAI's Grok API access is now in its early testing phase. Currently, access is limited to a select few partner accounts. As Grok matures, the access scope may be expanded to include more developers.