Shiba Inu Partners With Boxing Legend Manny Pacquiao And Announces NFT Giveaway

Binance News
2023-11-15 23:46
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Shiba Inu has announced a collaboration with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, coinciding with the release of The Shib Magazine’s second edition and a 3,000 NFT giveaway. Manny Pacquiao is celebrated for winning 62 of 72 professional matches and being the first boxer to win lineal championships in five weight divisions, with titles in four decades. The team behind the popular memecoin, Shiba Inu, recently announced the upcoming release of the second edition of The Shib Magazine. In addition, they said the move comes with a distribution of 3,000 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to lucky winners and a partnership with a well-known athlete. The community wondered who this mysterious person might be, with the most popular suggestions pointing to some boxing legends. The rumors were this time true since Shiba Inu’s partner turned out to be the former professional boxer, Manny Pacquiao. The Filipino fighter disclosed the deal on Twitter through the Manny Pacquiao Foundation page, expressing excitement about the partnership. Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) price has charted a 20% gain in the past 30 days, possibly attributed to the development of Shibarium and a successful token burning initiative, reaching significant network milestones. The number of total blocks on the network surpassed 1.5 million, while total transactions are close to 4 million.
