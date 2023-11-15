copy link
create picture
more
Nocturne v1 Successfully Deployed to Ethereum Mainnet
Binance News
2023-11-15 22:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, Nocturne, a protocol that enables on-chain private accounts, has announced the successful deployment of Nocturne v1 to the Ethereum mainnet. The team behind the project stated that this marks a significant milestone in the journey towards a more private and accessible Ethereum. For the first time, users will have a compatible and easy-to-use product resembling a private onchain account. Protocol Village is a regular feature of The Protocol, a weekly newsletter exploring the technology behind cryptocurrency, one block at a time. Project teams can submit updates for inclusion in the newsletter. The Protocol Village is edited by Bradley Keoun.
View full text