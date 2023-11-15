Square Enix's Blockchain Game Symbiogenesis: Everything You Need to Know

According to Decrypt, Square Enix, the publisher of Final Fantasy, announced its upcoming blockchain gaming project, Symbiogenesis, in November 2022. This will be the company's first proper game in the Ethereum ecosystem. Symbiogenesis is a digital collectible art project and a story-based browser game that will use Ethereum and Polygon for its NFTs. The game is set in a world where humanity lives on a floating continent and faces a massive dragon. The ending of the game has not been predetermined, with three lucky players getting the chance to choose the game's ending and the fate of its fantasy world. Symbiogenesis is scheduled to launch in December and can be played for free without minting any NFTs. Free players can follow the game's main storyline but will not have a chance to become one of the lucky three players selected for the final quest. Buying or minting an NFT character unlocks more features in the game. Square Enix will not offer a traditional NFT mint, but smaller quantities of the 10,000 original character NFTs will become available with the release of each story chapter. The company has emphasized the importance of its Symbiogenesis Discord server, promising players special Discord server roles for game achievements. Completing various tasks in the Discord server or on social media will help players get on the allowlist or presale list to be eligible to purchase or mint an Ethereum NFT character. Symbiogenesis will offer six different chapters, missions, and quests. Players will have to complete all six chapters to be eligible to potentially become one of the final three who get to decide the story's ending. The game will have three different synthetic currencies: Slot Release Points (SP), Replica Issue Points (RP), and Conversion Points (CP). Spending SP will unlock story sections, CP will allow players to convert in-game items into NFTs, and RP will help gamers issue NFT replicas in Symbiogenesis.

