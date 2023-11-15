Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

El Salvador's Bitcoin Holdings Estimated at $16 Million Loss

Binance News
2023-11-15 15:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, in November 2022, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced a country-level dollar cost averaging (DCA) plan, promising to buy one bitcoin every day. At the time, the country owned 2,381 bitcoins purchased at an average price of roughly $44,300. The price then was just $19,000, putting the country at about a $60 million loss on its holdings. The exact amount of bitcoin that the country owns is not clear as there is no public government record. CoinDesk estimates El Salvador's holdings would sum to 2,744 bitcoin as of Nov. 14. Based on the median price of BTC over each of those days, the country's average purchase price would have drifted down to roughly $41,800. With a current bitcoin price of $36,000, El Salvador would now be sitting on a loss of about $16 million on its bitcoin holdings. Since Bukele moved to make bitcoin legal tender, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has repeatedly warned of increased risks to the country's economic growth and ability to make good on its debt. Despite the modest paper losses on the nation's bitcoin holdings, things appear to be on a good path. El Salvador's bonds in mid-August had posted a 70% year-to-date return, with a number of big-name banks recommending that more gains were coming. The country's debt earlier this month was upgraded at S&P Global to B- from CCC+. Bukele recently announced his intention to run for re-election in 2024 and polls show him with an overwhelming lead. As to whether the populace is rushing to adopt a bitcoin standard, questions remain. One place to check would be remittances from outside the country, given the economy's reliance on those payments. According to central bank data, of $7 billion in remittances from abroad in 2022, just 1.2% used cryptocurrency wallets. CoinDesk reached out to the President’s team who did not respond to comment.
View full text