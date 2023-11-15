G2A Launches Blockchain Gaming Marketplace G2A Geekverse

According to Decrypt, G2A, a well-known website for purchasing digital keys for video games and other software, has introduced a blockchain gaming marketplace called G2A Geekverse. The platform offers a curated selection of gaming NFTs from trusted business partners and will not charge any transaction fees on NFT sales for a limited time. G2A Geekverse aims to fully honor royalties set by collection creators. Bartosz Skwarczek, CEO of the G2A Capital Group, stated that they have been following the development of blockchain and NFTs in gaming since the emergence of CryptoKitties. Skwarczek added that a significant portion of gamers are familiar with the blockchain gaming industry and have engaged in NFT trading from games. G2A Geekverse currently supports Ethereum, Polygon, and BNB Chain, with plans for G2A-themed NFTs in the future. The company's future plans include expanding supported blockchains, enabling fiat payments, and providing tools to help partners promote their NFT collections. G2A has an existing total shopper base of over 25 million users for its primary offerings, which include digital codes for video games, add-on content, and digital subscription plans. G2A's Geekverse will compete with other crypto-native NFT marketplaces like Blur, OpenSea, and Magic Eden, but its more mainstream platform may appeal to those not already familiar with blockchain gaming and NFTs.

