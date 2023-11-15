Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

G2A Launches Blockchain Gaming Marketplace G2A Geekverse

Binance News
2023-11-15 14:59
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, G2A, a well-known website for purchasing digital keys for video games and other software, has introduced a blockchain gaming marketplace called G2A Geekverse. The platform offers a curated selection of gaming NFTs from trusted business partners and will not charge any transaction fees on NFT sales for a limited time. G2A Geekverse aims to fully honor royalties set by collection creators. Bartosz Skwarczek, CEO of the G2A Capital Group, stated that they have been following the development of blockchain and NFTs in gaming since the emergence of CryptoKitties. Skwarczek added that a significant portion of gamers are familiar with the blockchain gaming industry and have engaged in NFT trading from games. G2A Geekverse currently supports Ethereum, Polygon, and BNB Chain, with plans for G2A-themed NFTs in the future. The company's future plans include expanding supported blockchains, enabling fiat payments, and providing tools to help partners promote their NFT collections. G2A has an existing total shopper base of over 25 million users for its primary offerings, which include digital codes for video games, add-on content, and digital subscription plans. G2A's Geekverse will compete with other crypto-native NFT marketplaces like Blur, OpenSea, and Magic Eden, but its more mainstream platform may appeal to those not already familiar with blockchain gaming and NFTs.
View full text