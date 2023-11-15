PancakeSwap Launches Gaming Marketplace With Two Flagship Games

According to Foresight News, PancakeSwap has announced the launch of its PancakeSwap Gaming Marketplace, which supports the creation, building, and playing of games on the PancakeSwap platform. Currently, there are two flagship games available: Pancake Protectors and Binary X's Pancake Mayor. The PancakeSwap Gaming Marketplace offers the opportunity to seamlessly integrate CAKE tokens and NFTs into the games.

View full text