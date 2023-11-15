Buy Crypto
XRP Faces Resistance at $0.92, Anticipates Retracement Towards $0.54

Binance News
2023-11-15 14:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Ripple (XRP) displayed a strong uptrend, indicating buyer dominance, and aimed to reclaim its previous daily swing high at $0.92. However, it faced resistance and experienced rejection. Market dynamics suggest a possible retracement towards the broken moving averages around $0.54. A detailed analysis of the daily chart reveals a promising uptrend for Ripple's price, successfully reclaiming the 100-day and 200-day moving averages around $0.54. Despite the upward trajectory, the attempt to surpass the previous major swing high at $0.92 encountered seller dominance, impeding further upward movement. Considering recent price action and heightened volatility, there is a high probability of a continuation of the consolidation correction stage, with an expected pullback to the broken levels. In this scenario, the substantial support region, encompassing the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, as well as the static price range of $0.54, becomes the next key level for XRP. Shifting the focus to the 4-hour chart, the market reached a critical resistance region characterized by the price range between the 0.5 and 0.618 levels of the Fibonacci retracement ($0.6799-$0.7408) following a robust uptrend. However, the prevailing supply in this pivotal zone halted the upward movement, triggering increased market volatility and potentially hitting a significant number of stop-loss orders. Nevertheless, the price has encountered notable rejection in this crucial region, resulting in a substantial decline. If this reversal continues, there is a possibility of a consolidation correction, retracing toward the $0.53 support region. However, a successful breach of the 0.618 level of the Fibonacci retracement would invalidate this scenario, potentially signaling further upward movement for Ripple's price. Traders and investors should closely monitor these developments for strategic decision-making.
