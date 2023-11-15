copy link
create picture
more
Starknet Recovers From Bug That Halted Block Production For 40 Minutes
Binance News
2023-11-15 14:19
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Starknet experienced a bug related to its gateway earlier today, which caused a halt in new block production for approximately 40 minutes. Following this, Starknet resumed normal operations. The bug prevented the gateway from processing certain transactions. The remaining transactions have been queued correctly and are awaiting block importation. Currently, the backlog of transactions is being processed, with about 90% of them already completed.
View full text