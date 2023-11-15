Kinetex Completes Strategic Funding Round Led by Factor and Gnosis Chain

According to Foresight News, decentralized cross-chain trading platform Kinetex has announced the completion of a strategic funding round, led by Factor and Gnosis Chain. The specific amount raised has not been disclosed. This collaboration enables Kinetex to improve its trading methods, transfer liquidity between networks without the need to store assets in pools, and achieve verification without relying on third parties using zero-knowledge (ZK) technology. Kinetex is set to launch on Gnosis Chain by the end of the year.

