Phantom Galaxies Launches in Early Access with Web3-Enabled Version

According to Decrypt, Phantom Galaxies, a mecha combat game developed by Blowfish Studios, has launched in early access. The Web3-enabled version of the game is available for free on its official website and the Epic Games Store, while a non-Web3 version can be found on Steam. The early access period is expected to last around 12 months, during which players can experience core story gameplay, exploration, PvE multiplayer bounties, PvP battles, and additional future content updates. Phantom Galaxies allows players to assume the role of a Ranger, an elite mecha pilot protecting human colonies on the galactic frontier. The game features four mecha classes—Assault, Lancer, Buster, and Breacher—that can transform between humanoid and starfighter forms. Players will face pirate and alien factions in battles across space and planetside locations, with an RPG-style advancement tree for character and mecha customization. Published by Web3 gaming and interactive entertainment company Animoca Brands, Phantom Galaxies offers blockchain integration, giving players true ownership of in-game digital property. Blockchain-represented in-game property includes player Avatars, Starfighters, player quarters, Starfighter hangars, and whole planets. Players can purchase in-game digital property using the game's currency, ASTRAFER, which can be earned through completing missions, trading items, participating in special events, and managing player-owned planets and asteroids.

