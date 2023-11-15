Uniblock Raises $2.3 Million in Funding to Develop Web3 API Platform

According to Foresight News, Uniblock, a Web3 API platform, has announced the completion of a $2.3 million funding round. Investors in the round include Cadenza, Blockchain Founders Fund, Side Door Ventures, AQN, Serafund, and Outsider Ventures. Uniblock aims to connect blockchain tools such as Alchemy, thirdweb, Moralis, Parsiq, Covalent, and QuickNode into an easy-to-use platform. The platform will integrate hundreds of Web3 connections and endpoints into a single tool.

