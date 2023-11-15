Critical Bootloader Vulnerability Discovered in Solana Phone

According to Foresight News, a critical bootloader vulnerability has been discovered in the Solana Phone by CertiK. The security testing experts at CertiK were able to successfully jailbreak the phone within a minute and empty all its assets in just a few steps. The vulnerability stems from an insecure 'bootloader unlock' feature, which, in addition to stealing user assets, exposes all personal data stored on the device. Since early April, over 2,100 devices have been at serious risk due to this vulnerability. Considering the complexity of the vulnerability and the necessity of physical access, CertiK has informed Solana and publicly released a warning about the issue. CertiK emphasizes that this vulnerability is not limited to the Solana Phone and advises relevant projects and developers to take immediate action to strengthen bootloader protection.

View full text