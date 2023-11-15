Bakkt Holdings Relaunches Custody Platform With Isolated On-Chain Wallet Addresses

According to Foresight News, Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has announced the relaunch of its Bakkt Custody platform, offering isolated on-chain wallet addresses. This allows customers to configure security processes within the application and provides access to more advanced reporting features. Bakkt will also add six additional tokens to the Bakkt Custody platform, bringing the total to eight tokens, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, Litecoin, Dogecoin, USD Coin, and Shiba Inu. These new features make Bakkt Custody's offerings comparable to those provided by Bakkt Trading. The new token features will be added to the platform in December 2023.

