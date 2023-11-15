Former Genesis Global Executive Martin Garcia Joins VersiFi as Co-CEO

According to Foresight News, Martin Garcia, the former managing director of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency lending company Genesis Global, has joined digital asset trading and lending firm VersiFi as co-CEO. VersiFi has also raised $10 million from Wall Street investment firm Hunting Hill Global Capital. The company is based in New York and is currently seeking registration in the British Virgin Islands. VersiFi plans to launch its lending and trading services in the first quarter of next year.

