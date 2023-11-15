Gitcoin Announces Launch of Gitcoin Grants 19 with Over $1.24 Million in Matching Funds

According to Foresight News, Gitcoin has officially announced the launch of Gitcoin Grants 19 (GG19). GG19 will introduce three project rounds and over nine community rounds, providing approximately $1.24 million in matching support funds. The initiative aims to support the growth and development of various projects and communities within the Gitcoin ecosystem. By offering matching funds, Gitcoin Grants 19 encourages collaboration and innovation among its participants. Further details about the specific projects and communities involved in GG19 are yet to be revealed. However, the launch of Gitcoin Grants 19 marks a significant milestone for the platform, showcasing its commitment to fostering a thriving and collaborative environment for its users.

View full text