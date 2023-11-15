copy link
Optimism Foundation to Transfer 22 Million OP Tokens Between Wallets
Binance News
2023-11-15 12:28
According to Foresight News, Optimism announced today that approximately 22 million OP tokens will be transferred between wallets controlled by the Optimism Foundation. This is an internally planned transaction, shared as a reminder to keep the community informed about the situation.
