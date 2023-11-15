copy link
Commerzbank Obtains Cryptocurrency Custody License
Binance News
2023-11-15 12:21
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, German banking giant Commerzbank has announced that it has obtained a cryptocurrency custody license. This license will enable the bank to establish a wide range of digital asset services, particularly in the field of crypto assets. The bank's first step is to create a secure, reliable, and fully compliant platform to support its institutional clients by providing cryptocurrency custody based on blockchain technology.
