Commerzbank Obtains Cryptocurrency Custody License

According to Foresight News, German banking giant Commerzbank has announced that it has obtained a cryptocurrency custody license. This license will enable the bank to establish a wide range of digital asset services, particularly in the field of crypto assets. The bank's first step is to create a secure, reliable, and fully compliant platform to support its institutional clients by providing cryptocurrency custody based on blockchain technology.