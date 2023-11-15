copy link
Layer2 Network Kinto Raises $5 Million for AML-Compliant Development
2023-11-15 12:13
According to Foresight News, Layer2 network Kinto has announced the completion of $5 million in funding this year to develop an anti-money laundering (AML) compliant Layer2 network based on OP Stack. The aim is to connect financial institutions and real-world assets through decentralized finance (DeFi). Earlier this year, Kinto received $1.5 million in Pre-Seed funding from Kyber Capital Crypto. Recently, Kinto completed an additional $3.5 million in funding, led by Kyber Capital Crypto, Spartan Group, and Parafi, with participation from SkyBridge Capital, Kraynos, Soft Holdings, Deep Ventures, Modular, Tane, and Robot Ventures.
