Kazakhstan Launches Digital Tenge in Retail Market, Aims for Large-Scale Development by 2024
Binance News
2023-11-15 12:00
According to Foresight News, Binur Zhalenov, the chairman of the National Payment Company (NPC) of Kazakhstan, has announced the official launch of the 'Digital Tenge' in the country's retail market. The NPC is the national provider of payment systems and digital financial infrastructure in Kazakhstan. Zhalenov has pledged to achieve large-scale development of the digital currency by 2024.
