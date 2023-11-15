copy link
Cosmos Hub Community Votes on Reducing Maximum Inflation Rate to 10%
2023-11-15 11:44
According to Foresight News, the Cosmos Hub community has opened voting on a proposal to reduce the maximum inflation parameter from 20% to 10%. The proposal aims to lower the current inflation rate of ATOM to 10% and decrease the annual staking rate from 19% to 13.4%. The voting deadline is set for November 26.
