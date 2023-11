Cosmos Hub Community Votes on Reducing Maximum Inflation Rate to 10%

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, the Cosmos Hub community has opened voting on a proposal to reduce the maximum inflation parameter from 20% to 10%. The proposal aims to lower the current inflation rate of ATOM to 10% and decrease the annual staking rate from 19% to 13.4%. The voting deadline is set for November 26.