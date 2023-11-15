copy link
Ethereum Application Developer Lattice Launches L2 Redstone for On-Chain Gaming
2023-11-15 11:35
According to Foresight News, Ethereum application development company Lattice has announced the launch of L2 Redstone, a solution designed for on-chain gaming and virtual worlds. The platform is now live on the Redstone Holesky testnet. Redstone is an Alt-DA chain inspired by Plasma and built on the OP Stack.
