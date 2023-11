Ethereum Application Developer Lattice Launches L2 Redstone for On-Chain Gaming

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Ethereum application development company Lattice has announced the launch of L2 Redstone, a solution designed for on-chain gaming and virtual worlds. The platform is now live on the Redstone Holesky testnet. Redstone is an Alt-DA chain inspired by Plasma and built on the OP Stack.