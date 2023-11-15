Decentralized Derivatives Protocol GMX Announces Trading Incentives for All V2 Markets

According to Foresight News, decentralized derivatives protocol GMX has announced the activation of trading incentives for all V2 markets. The move aims to reduce the average trading fees for decentralized perpetual exchanges to 0.02%, making them comparable to mainstream centralized exchanges. Foresight News previously reported that GMX launched a short-term incentive plan earlier this month, distributing 12 million ARB tokens allocated by Arbitrum over 12 weeks to liquidity and trading incentives.

View full text