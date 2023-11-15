Circle Announces Alliance Program to Expand USDC Usage and Enhance Cross-Border Payments

According to Foresight News, Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, has announced the launch of the Circle Alliance Program. The initiative aims to unite businesses, institutions, and protocols in the fields of fintech, traditional finance, consumer applications, payments, banking, and Web3 that are using Circle's stablecoin and Web3 services on an international scale. The common goal is to promote the development and growth of the internet financial system, expand the use of USDC, and enhance cross-border payments and digital financial services. The Circle Alliance Program seeks to foster collaboration among international financial technology, traditional finance, consumer applications, payments, banking, and Web3 sectors. By working together, these entities can drive the expansion of USDC usage and improve cross-border payment capabilities, ultimately providing better digital financial services to users worldwide.

