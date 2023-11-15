IMF Managing Director Suggests CBDCs Can Replace Cash in Island Economies

According to CoinDesk, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stated that central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) can replace cash in island economies and offer resilience in more advanced economies. During a speech at the Singapore FinTech Festival, Georgieva emphasized the importance of the public sector continuing to prepare for CBDC deployment. CBDCs are digital versions of sovereign currencies issued by central banks, potentially utilizing technologies that underlie cryptocurrencies. They are seen as a means to support the digitization of payments, improve the efficiency of cross-border payments, and help financial inclusion by bringing financial services to unbanked or underbanked populations. Georgieva's comments indicate that CBDCs could be a possibility and even beneficial for some economies, despite some institutions like the European Union's apex bank ECB insisting that a CBDC will not replace cash. She highlighted the potential for CBDCs to replace cash in island economies where distribution is costly, offer resilience in more advanced economies, and improve financial inclusion where few hold bank accounts. Georgieva also noted that while there is much uncertainty over CBDC applications and adoption is low, there is space for innovation and it is not the time to turn back. She urged the public sector to keep preparing to deploy CBDCs and related payment platforms in the future, with a focus on facilitating cross-border payments, which are currently expensive, slow, and available to few.

