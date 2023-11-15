Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

IMF Managing Director Suggests CBDCs Can Replace Cash in Island Economies

Binance News
2023-11-15 11:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stated that central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) can replace cash in island economies and offer resilience in more advanced economies. During a speech at the Singapore FinTech Festival, Georgieva emphasized the importance of the public sector continuing to prepare for CBDC deployment. CBDCs are digital versions of sovereign currencies issued by central banks, potentially utilizing technologies that underlie cryptocurrencies. They are seen as a means to support the digitization of payments, improve the efficiency of cross-border payments, and help financial inclusion by bringing financial services to unbanked or underbanked populations. Georgieva's comments indicate that CBDCs could be a possibility and even beneficial for some economies, despite some institutions like the European Union's apex bank ECB insisting that a CBDC will not replace cash. She highlighted the potential for CBDCs to replace cash in island economies where distribution is costly, offer resilience in more advanced economies, and improve financial inclusion where few hold bank accounts. Georgieva also noted that while there is much uncertainty over CBDC applications and adoption is low, there is space for innovation and it is not the time to turn back. She urged the public sector to keep preparing to deploy CBDCs and related payment platforms in the future, with a focus on facilitating cross-border payments, which are currently expensive, slow, and available to few.
View full text