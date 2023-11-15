SEC Lawsuit Against Ripple: Remedies-Related Discovery Timeline Announced

According to Foresight News, former US federal prosecutor James K. Filan has stated that US District Judge Analisa Torres has announced a timeline for remedies-related discovery in the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple. All parties should complete remedies-related discovery by February 12, 2024. The plaintiff, SEC, is to submit a brief on remedies by March 13, 2024, while the defendant, Ripple Labs, should submit their opposition to the SEC's motion by April 12, 2024. Additionally, the SEC may respond by April 29, 2024. Foresight News previously reported that in early October, the SEC's appeal request in the Ripple case was rejected by a federal judge. Following this, Ripple announced that the SEC had withdrawn all charges against Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Executive Chairman Chris Larsen, including allegations of aiding and abetting the sale of cryptocurrency XRP.

View full text