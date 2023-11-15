Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Singapore's Central Bank Expands Project Guardian with Five New Industry Pilots

Binance News
2023-11-15 10:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has introduced five additional industry pilots into Project Guardian to test various use cases around asset tokenization. Project Guardian is a collaborative initiative led by Singapore's central bank that seeks to develop new financial infrastructure using decentralized finance (DeFi) elements. The latest initiatives aim to develop foundational capabilities to scale tokenized markets and catalyze the institutional adoption of digital assets, with the goal of freeing up liquidity, unlocking investment opportunities, and increasing the efficiency of financial markets. Out of the 17 financial institutions members of Project Guardian, Citi, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and Fidelity International are testing bilateral digital asset trade mechanisms, exploring real-time post-trade reporting and analytics of digital asset trades. Ant Group is testing a treasury management solution's capability to enhance liquidity management funding globally. BNY Mellon and OCBC have taken up the responsibility of testing a cross-border FX payment solution for payments across heterogeneous networks. Franklin Templeton is testing the issuance of a tokenized money market fund through a Variable Capital Company (VCC) structure, while J.P. Morgan and Apollo have collaborated to tackle time-consuming manual processes for asset servicing using digital assets. In addition to the five pilots, MAS launched Global Layer One (GL1) to explore the design of an open digital infrastructure that will host tokenized financial assets and applications. The central bank has also collaborated with the financial industry to develop an Interlinked Network Model (INM), which will serve as a common framework for exchanging digital assets across independent networks among financial institutions. The MAS also revealed the inclusion of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as one of Project Guardian's policymakers.
View full text