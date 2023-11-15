Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Chinese Court Rules Virtual Currency Investment Contract Invalid

Binance News
2023-11-15 10:09
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, a recent case involving a virtual currency-related investment contract dispute was heard in the Zhuanghe People's Court in Zhuanghe City, Liaoning Province. The court ruled the contract invalid and not protected by law, and did not address any profits or losses incurred during the contract's performance or other detailed issues. The plaintiff was held responsible for any losses resulting from the case, and the judgment was upheld by the appellate court. The plaintiff, Wang Ping (pseudonym), and the defendant, Zhao Bin (pseudonym), were friends who met through others and had dealings in virtual currency exchange. In 2022, Wang entrusted over 4 million yuan to Zhao's bank account via mobile transfer, based on trust in Zhao's ability to profit from crude oil futures trading, Tether (USDT) exchange, and other virtual currency-related transactions. The two agreed on a profit-sharing arrangement for the transactions. Zhao invested over 2 million yuan in virtual currency trading, mostly purchasing Tether (USDT), but subsequent investments failed, resulting in significant losses. The two parties disputed the amount of loss, liability, and profit-sharing, leading Wang to sue Zhao in 2023, demanding the return of the entrusted investment of over 4 million yuan. After hearing the case, the court rejected Wang's lawsuit regarding the Tether investment portion. The parties appealed, and the appellate court upheld the first-instance court's judgment on that part.
View full text