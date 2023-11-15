Singapore's Central Bank Tests Tokenization Use Cases with Major Financial Firms

According to CoinDesk, Singapore's central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), is testing tokenization use cases in collaboration with major financial services firms such as JPMorgan, DBS, and BNY Mellon. The tests will focus on bilateral digital asset trades, foreign currency payments, multicurrency clearing and settlement, fund management, and automated portfolio rebalancing. JPMorgan and Apollo have conducted a 'proof of concept' to demonstrate how asset managers could tokenize funds on the blockchain as part of the project, announced concurrently with MAS' statement. The initiative is part of Project Guardian, a policymaker group that includes Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA), the U.K's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) to advance asset tokenization. The MAS is also exploring the design of a digital infrastructure called Global Layer One (GL1) to host tokenized assets and applications, enabling cross-border transactions and allowing tokenized assets to be traded across global liquidity pools. Tokenization, the process of minting real-world assets as blockchain-based tokens, is attracting the attention of prominent mainstream financial institutions due to its potential to expedite processes and make them more efficient and less costly.

View full text