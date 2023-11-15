Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Optimism Ecosystem to Get Alt-DA Chain Redstone Developed by Lattice Team

Binance News
2023-11-15 10:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, the Optimism blockchain ecosystem will soon have its own alternative data availability (alt-DA) chain called Redstone, developed by the Lattice team. Currently operating as a test network, Redstone aims to provide a cost-effective solution for on-chain games and decentralized applications. Optimism is an ecosystem of layer-2 chains designed for cheaper and faster transactions, including the original OP Mainnet, which is currently the world's second-largest layer-2 network in terms of value deposited. The affiliated networks use optimistic rollup technology to settle transactions on the main layer-1 Ethereum blockchain. In October 2022, OP Labs developers released OP Stack, allowing developers to create their own blockchains. Redstone will operate like a traditional optimistic rollup, but instead of posting the input state to layer-1, it will post a data commitment hash, with the input state corresponding to the input commitment stored off-chain by a data availability provider. Redstone is considered a plasma rollup blockchain, according to the Lattice team. The team plans to join the Optimism ecosystem and contribute to the OP Stack as core developers. Data availability has been a significant topic of discussion in the Ethereum ecosystem, as developers seek ways to store and provide consensus on blockchain data availability for transactions without adding to on-chain congestion. Other solutions, such as data availability layers like Celestia and Avail, have emerged to address the challenge. Near Foundation, a non-profit organization supporting the Near blockchain, recently announced the rollout of a new NEAR DA, where posting data could be 8,000 times cheaper than posting on Ethereum.
View full text