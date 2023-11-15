Alternate Theory Predicts Bitcoin's New All-Time High by May 2024

According to CryptoPotato, CryptoCon, a popular analyst and creator of Bitcoin's Halving Cycles Theory, has introduced the Alternate Theory, which predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) could hit a new all-time high (ATH) by early May 2024. This theory offers an alternative to the Halving Cycles Theory and outlines a four-year cycle with different phases, including accumulation, preparation, new ATH, and bear market. The Alternate Theory suggests that BTC prices might range from $50k to over $100k by May 2025. CryptoCon favors the Halving Cycles Theory for a November 2025 ATH but acknowledges the Alternate Theory as a potential outcome. Market validation of either theory is pending, with future market dynamics being key to their accuracy. The analyst has previously predicted more conservative and realistic price predictions compared to the exaggerated price targets from other investors, suggesting BTC could reach $60k by 2024.

