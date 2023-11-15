Standard Chartered's SC Ventures Launches Tokenization Platform Libeara

According to Foresight News, SC Ventures, the fintech investment and venture capital arm of Standard Chartered, has announced the launch of a new tokenization platform called Libeara. The platform will create tokenized Singapore dollar government bond funds for qualified investors. Libeara aims to provide a more efficient and secure way for investors to access the bond market. By tokenizing the bonds, the platform can offer lower minimum investment amounts and enable faster settlement times. This innovation has the potential to attract more investors to the Singapore bond market and increase overall market liquidity. As the fintech sector continues to grow, traditional financial institutions like Standard Chartered are increasingly exploring new technologies and platforms to stay competitive and meet the evolving needs of their clients. The launch of Libeara is a prime example of this trend, showcasing the bank's commitment to embracing digital innovation and providing cutting-edge solutions for its customers.

