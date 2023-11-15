copy link
create picture
more
DWF Labs Announces Strategic Partnership With Kava Chain
Binance News
2023-11-15 09:10
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, DWF Labs has announced a strategic partnership with Kava Chain, providing insights into risk management, clearing, fee structures, trading products, and market maker plans for decentralized exchanges (DEX) based on Kava Chain. DWF Labs will also integrate and launch proprietary trading for up to 10 Kava Chain DEX and perpetual DEX. Furthermore, DWF Labs has committed to occupying at least 7.5% of the total trading volume on DEX on Kava Chain.
View full text