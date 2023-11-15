DWF Labs Announces Strategic Partnership With Kava Chain

According to Foresight News, DWF Labs has announced a strategic partnership with Kava Chain, providing insights into risk management, clearing, fee structures, trading products, and market maker plans for decentralized exchanges (DEX) based on Kava Chain. DWF Labs will also integrate and launch proprietary trading for up to 10 Kava Chain DEX and perpetual DEX. Furthermore, DWF Labs has committed to occupying at least 7.5% of the total trading volume on DEX on Kava Chain.

