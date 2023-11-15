Ripple vs. SEC Lawsuit Update and Cryptocurrency Predictions

According to CryptoPotato, Ripple is currently leading in its legal battle against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), with experts predicting a Ripple win in 2024, potentially boosting XRP prices. Key deadlines for legal proceedings extend into April 2024. In the ongoing lawsuit, Ripple has won three major partial court victories against the SEC. Judge Analisa Torres has set a schedule for remedies-related discovery and briefing, with both entities required to complete the necessary procedures before February 12, 2024. The SEC must file its brief with respect to remedies by March 13, 2024, and Ripple must file its opposition by April 12, 2024. Analysts forecast a potential rise in Bitcoin's price to around $40,000 by the end of 2023, although a temporary drop is also possible. One analyst, using the Twitter handle KALEO, believes BTC has a chance to soar to approximately $40K before January 1, 2024, advising investors to increase their exposure to the asset. However, the analyst warned that a potential plunge to around $34,000 could also be in the cards before the actual rally. Cardano (ADA) recently reached a six-month high and is expected to surge significantly, with predictions of a 10,000% increase within two years. Last week, ADA hit a six-month high of almost $0.40 before retracing to its current level of around $0.36. Some analysts, including the one using the handle FieryTrading, argued that ADA is on the verge of jumping to astronomical heights, suggesting that the coin could explode to $35 in two years, representing an astonishing 10,000% increase compared to the current valuation.

