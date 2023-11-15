Blockchain Security Experts Discover Vulnerability Affecting Billions in Crypto Assets

According to Cointelegraph, a team of blockchain security experts at cybersecurity company Unciphered has discovered a vulnerability called 'Randstorm' that could affect billions of dollars worth of crypto assets. The vulnerability reportedly affects millions of crypto wallets generated between 2011 and 2015. The issue was discovered while the team was working to retrieve a Bitcoin wallet for a customer and found that it could potentially affect wallets generated by BitcoinJS and derivative projects. The cybersecurity company estimates that around $2.1 billion in crypto assets could be affected by the vulnerability. The firm believes that multiple blockchains and projects could be impacted, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Zcash wallets. Unciphered has already alerted millions of users about the problem and recommends that those using crypto wallets generated within the 2011 to 2015 timeframe transfer their assets to more recently created wallets generated by trusted software. While not all impacted wallets are affected equally, the company confirmed that the vulnerability is exploitable but did not provide any details about the exploitation to avoid giving more information to bad actors in the space.

