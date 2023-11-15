Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

YouTube Updates Community Guidelines to Address AI-Generated Content

Binance News
2023-11-15 08:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, YouTube has released new community guidelines regarding the disclosure of artificial intelligence (AI) used in content. The video streaming platform announced on November 14 that creators will be required to inform viewers if the content being shown is 'synthetic.' This includes AI-generated videos that realistically depict events that never happened or people saying or doing things they did not. YouTube will display this information for viewers in two ways: a new label added to the description panel and, for content about sensitive topics, a more prominent label on the video player. Sensitive topics include political elections, ongoing conflicts, public health crises, and public officials. YouTube plans to work with creators to help its community better understand the new guidelines. However, those who do not abide by the rules may face content removal, suspension from the YouTube Partner Program, or other penalties. The platform also addressed the issue of AI-generated deep fakes, which have become increasingly common and realistic. YouTube is integrating a new feature that allows users to request the removal of a synthetic video that simulates an identifiable individual, including their face or voice, using their privacy request process. Recently, several celebrities and public figures have battled with deep fake videos of themselves endorsing products. AI-generated content has also caused problems for the music industry, with many deep fakes of artists using illegal vocal or track samples circulating online. YouTube's updated community guidelines state that it will remove AI-generated music or content that mimics an artist's unique singing or rapping voice as requested by its music partners. Over the summer, YouTube began working on its principles for collaborating with the music industry on AI technology. In addition to the community guidelines, YouTube recently released new experimental AI chatbots that chat with viewers while watching a video.
View full text