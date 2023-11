Biconomy Partners with Rhinestone to Launch Module Store for Smart Account Market

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Web3 blockchain development tool provider Biconomy has announced a collaboration with Rhinestone to launch the Module Store, an app store for account abstraction. The Module Store transforms smart accounts into an open platform, providing developers with plug-and-play embedded wallet products. Starting in the first quarter of 2024, dApps and wallets built on Biconomy's embedded smart accounts will be able to access the Modules Store.