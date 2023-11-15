Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Chinese Game Company Boyaa Interactive Plans to Acquire $100 Million in Crypto Assets

Binance News
2023-11-15 07:41
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Boyaa Interactive, a Chinese board and card game company listed on the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, plans to acquire approximately $100 million worth of cryptocurrency assets, primarily Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This strategic decision comes as institutional crypto investment increases, with BTC and ETH emerging as major beneficiaries. The company's board of directors believes that purchasing crypto assets is crucial for strengthening its presence in the Web3 landscape. Boyaa Interactive has proposed acquiring the assets within a 12-month period, starting upon the proposal's approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). Boyaa has stated that a notice for the EGM and any other necessary information as per the listing rules will be sent to shareholders in the coming days, on or before November 30. The company plans to allocate approximately $90 million equally between ETH and BTC, with the remaining $10 million used to purchase stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC). The potential acquisitions will depend on bidding and asking prices for cryptocurrencies in the open market, and Boyaa does not intend to pay premiums exceeding 10% of the market prices for these digital assets. The company plans to fund the potential acquisition using its idle cash reserves, with the board determining which cryptocurrencies to acquire, their respective allocation ratios, and the optimal purchase timing. In the documentation, Boyaa has emphasized its investment in Bitcoin and Ethereum, providing insights into its rationale. The company aims to acquire cryptocurrencies that align with its business development strategies and pass rigorous risk management tests. Additionally, Boyaa seeks to invest in cryptocurrencies with strong market liquidity and significant market values. Notably, Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC, and USDT are among the assets with the highest market liquidity. Recently, large assets such as BTC and ETH have seen significant growth in institutional investments, with reports suggesting institutional investors have poured billions into the two major crypto assets.
View full text