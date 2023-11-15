ConsenSys' Layer2 Network Linea Prepares for Alpha v2 Release with Lower Costs and Faster Transactions

According to Foresight News, ConsenSys' Layer2 network Linea is preparing for the release of its next major version, Alpha v2. The new version promises lower transaction costs, faster transactions, 100% EVM coverage, and the open-sourcing of Linea Stack. As Ethereum undergoes the Dencon upgrade (EIP-4844), Alpha v2 will soon use blobs to store call data on L1, significantly reducing Rollup costs. Additionally, the team is working to lower the cost of fixed transactions by compressing data sent to L1 and aggregating proofs. Linea plans to reduce its block time to 4 seconds, increasing speed by three times, and introduce a mechanism that can easily further reduce block time in the future. To achieve client diversity, both Besu and geth are supported, and the new Linea sorter will replace Linea-geth with Linea-Besu.

