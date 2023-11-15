Horizen DAO to Launch ZenIP 42206 Voting on November 20

According to Foresight News, Horizen DAO will open voting for ZenIP 42206 on November 20 at 8:00 and will continue for 72 hours. The vote will determine whether to redirect Horizen secure node rewards to the Horizen EON Forger subsidy fund. ZenIP 42206 is the first community proposal voted on by the Horizen community through Horizen DAO.

View full text