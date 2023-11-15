copy link
create picture
more
1inch Labs Introduces History API To Developer Portal
Binance News
2023-11-15 06:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, 1inch Labs has announced the addition of the History API to the 1inch developer portal. The 1inch History API offers transaction tracking-based methods, providing near-transaction history records for addresses on multiple blockchains with the help of the 1inch Traces API. 1inch states that the History API features a user-friendly interface, fraud protection, and support for internal transactions, with response times under 200 milliseconds.
View full text