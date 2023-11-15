copy link
create picture
more
Phoenix Group Set for IPO on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
Binance News
2023-11-15 05:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Phoenix Group, an Abu Dhabi-based blockchain and crypto solutions provider, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on November 16. The company has set the offer price at 1.5 dirhams per share, totaling 1.36 billion dirhams ($370 million) in stocks. In addition, the International Holding Company (IHC) of the United Arab Emirates recently acquired a 10% stake in Phoenix Group.
View full text