copy link
create picture
more
Hex Trust Receives Full Operating License From Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority
Binance News
2023-11-15 05:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, digital asset custodian Hex Trust has obtained a full operating license from the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA). The license is the final approval in VARA's regulatory framework for crypto service providers, which came into effect earlier this year. Hex Trust received a minimum viable product (MVP) operating license from the regulator in February, and the completion of the licensing process allows the company to continue providing cryptocurrency custody services to institutional clients and qualified investors in Dubai.
View full text