Ronin Network Announces Public Sale of Ronin Domain Services and Auction of High-Value '.ron' Domains
Binance News
2023-11-15 05:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the gaming-focused EVM blockchain Ronin Network has announced the public sale of its Ronin Domain Services (RNS) and a 48-hour auction of high-value '.ron' domain names starting today. RNS has been integrated with Ronin Wallet, Ronin Explorer, Mavis Market, App.Axie, and Sky Mavis Account Service.
