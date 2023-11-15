Galaxy Digital Borrows 10 Million DAI Through WBTC and ETH Collateral

According to Foresight News, Galaxy Digital has borrowed 10 million DAI by collateralizing Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and Ethereum (ETH) six hours ago. The company then exchanged the borrowed DAI for 10 million USDC. Galaxy Digital has deposited approximately $178.7 million worth of WBTC and ETH into DeFi protocols and has cumulatively borrowed stablecoins valued at around $104 million. Currently, the firm's average health factor stands at 1.25.

