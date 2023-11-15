BendDAO Reveals Future Roadmap Including V2 Product Development and On-Chain Governance

According to Foresight News, NFT lending platform BendDAO has announced its future roadmap, which includes several key milestones. By Q4 2023, the platform aims to complete the development and comprehensive upgrade of its V2 product prototype. In Q1 2024, BendDAO plans to launch a test version to collect user feedback. The official release of the V2 version is scheduled for Q2 2024, introducing new features and enhancing user experience. Finally, in Q3 2024, the platform intends to update the V2 token economics and introduce on-chain governance.

