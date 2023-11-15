Phishing Addresses Steal $3.4 Million Worth of Cryptocurrency on Ethereum, Polygon, and Arbitrum

According to Foresight News, three phishing addresses have stolen approximately $3.4 million worth of cryptocurrency on Ethereum, Polygon, and Arbitrum networks. The addresses, identified as Fake_Phishing187019, Fake_Phishing188246, and Fake_Phishing188615, targeted a 0xc108 starting address on each platform. PeckShield, a blockchain security company, monitored and detected the theft. The incident highlights the importance of security measures and vigilance in the cryptocurrency space, as phishing attacks continue to pose a significant threat to users and their digital assets.

